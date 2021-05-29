Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,233 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares accounts for 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.