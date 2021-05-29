Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,233 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)
Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.