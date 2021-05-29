Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Suisse Group#Financial Shares#Equity Shares#Equity Investment#Financial Services#Sec#Wealthtrust Axiom Llc#Lpl Financial Llc#Hennessy Advisors Inc#Cwm Advisors Llc#Peg#Thomson Reuters#Consolidated Edison#Barclays#Thestreet#Morgan Stanley#Marketbeat Com#Ed Shares#Company#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.42 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domo were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $524.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 196 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...