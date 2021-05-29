Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com