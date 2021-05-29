Cancel
The Buffet Can Stay: What The Future Of The Cruise Line Industry Looks Like

By Emma Bowman, Pien Huang
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first cruise set to sail from American ports in more than 15 months is headed to the Caribbean this summer. Celebrity Cruises got approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to bring passengers aboard for the seven-night cruise on June 26, the company announced this week. "CDC...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

MIAMI, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A milestone more than 15 months in the making: Royal Caribbean International and the communities of the Caribbean are celebrating the cruise line's highly anticipated return to the region as Adventure of the Seas prepares to set sail from Nassau, The Bahamas yesterday. The first of Royal Caribbean's ships to resume cruising in the Western Hemisphere, Adventure welcomed more than 1,000 vacationers on its opening cruise. The ship set sail with fully vaccinated crew and fully vaccinated guests 16 years of age or older, who make up 94% of all guests on board while the remaining 6% are children younger than 16. The ship now begins a summer lineup of 7-night sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's game-changing private island destination in The Bahamas; Grand Bahama Island, The Bahamas; and Cozumel, Mexico.