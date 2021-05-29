Does F1 need a rule to discourage deliberate qualifying crashes?
Does that sound as though Leclerc engineered the crash to deny Max Verstappen pole, a position the Red Bull driver effectively inherited after the Ferrari peeled into the pits and into the garage? For a deliberate crash look no further than the damage inflicted on his Renault by Nelson Piquet Jnr's 'Crashgate' incident, wilfully caused by the Brazilian to trigger a Safety Car from which team-mate Alonso benefitted by design.