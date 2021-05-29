Does F1 need a rule to discourage deliberate qualifying crashes?

And lastly, here’s our report from a day of high drama in Baku:. And here’s Sebastian Vettel: “[The first ever podium] is a big deal for the team. We had a good start, made some positions and looked after our tyres. We had really good pace at the [first] restart, which was brilliant for me, giving me another two positions. We preserved the tyres well and that was the secret to the pace we had. It was a great day overall. I’m over the moon for myself and for the team, it was great. A podium - we really didn’t expect that.”