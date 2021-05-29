Cancel
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

By Ed Jones
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $524.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CSW Industrials worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 15,596 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Several other hedge...
Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Workhorse Group worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
American International Group Inc. Buys 5,162 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.