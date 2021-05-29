Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)
Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,247 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.