'The Other Black Girl' In This New Thriller May Not Be Your Friend

By Scott Simon
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 16 days ago
Nella Rogers is happy at first to see that another Black woman has been hired as an editorial assistant at Wagner Books. She's tired of being just about the only Black person in the room — or really any room at Wagner. And then one morning, Nella looks through a small crack in a cubicle and sees what she calls "the flash of a brown hand."

Atlanta, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
