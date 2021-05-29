Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Sixteen Scandals' Rewinds A Teen Classic To Regency England

By Alethea Kontis
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For this month's book review, I'm taking a scandalous dance step outside my usual contemporary genre. Much like cheesy holiday movies in December, from time to time I lose myself in costume dramas as comfort food. I'm old enough to remember a time where historical romances were thin on the ground in publishing — especially young adult romances — so you might imagine my delight upon encountering the "irreverent regency romp" Sixteen Scandals by Sophie Jordan!

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alethea Kontis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Spanish#Vauxhall#Regency#British#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Related
MoviesPopculture

Disney+ Adding Classic '80s Teen Movie in June

Disney+ is picking up a classic 1980s movie this month — Adventures in Babysitting. The original film will be available to stream starting on Friday, June 25, according to Disney's latest batch of announcements. The 2016 remake is available on Disney+ already. Adventures in Babysitting originally came out in 1987,...
Musiccheektowagabee.com

Classical

Announcements American Anthems — Your BPO and conductor Jeff Tyzik honor those who have served and sacrificed in this annual celebration, “American Anthems,” which premiered at 7 p.m. June 1. As a reminder, all BPOnDemand performances are available on-demand for 30 days following their premiere. Tune in for a program of patriotic favorites and songs of reflection, including "Amazing Grace," […]
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Movie Review Rewind: Insidious (2011)

Insidious is quiet and spooky at the beginning. But, it gradually becomes scarier and louder until the end when it becomes a little too crazy. But, this horror film has a great pace and is very creepy. Director James Wan (Saw) does not go for violence and gore, but is able to create this still tension with just using the sound of a door or a clock instead of machines that will rip your body apart. Wan deserves credit for trading buckets of blood for genuine chills and jolts.
Family Relationshipsmeyerweb.com

Not a Teen

She would have become a teenager this morning, but she didn’t. She would have had her bat mitzvah ceremony this past weekend, as her best friend in the world actually did, but she didn’t. So many more nevers. I find myself not wanting to talk about it at all, and...
TV SeriesDeadline

Sony Pictures Television Launches Diverse Writers Program With Sixteen Aspiring Scribes

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television will link sixteen aspiring scribes with industry professionals and mentors for its six-week Diverse Writers Program. Participating writers will have discussions with a number of creative executives, producers, seasoned writers and showrunners with the focus of honing their skills in writing scripted television. They will also network with industry professionals and be assigned a mentor from SPT’s pool of producers and scribes.
Santa Ana Pueblo, NMDeming Headlight

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa will serve as backdrop for "The Bachelorette"

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, located on 550 acres on the Santa Ana Pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, is a proud participant in the upcoming season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” The resort will be featured throughout this season as it serves as the backdrop and location for Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s journey to love. “The Bachelorette” premieres its 17th season Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.
Denver, COWestword

Art Attack: Sixteen Ways to Celebrate Art This Weekend

First Friday came and went: the crowds, the art, the activity, the glamour. But it's not too late to hit any art district, certified or otherwise, and explore the galleries. There's so much going on, you may not be able to hit it all. But pick your pleasure and rest assured that, yes, First Friday will be back next month.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Rewind Review: The Silent Age

Become a time-traveling janitor on a quest to save the world in The Silent Age. This title by House on Fire is a point-and-click adventure game that released nearly a decade ago to rave reviews. Move back and forth seamlessly from the groovy 70s to a post-apocalyptic 2012 to solve puzzles and prevent a dystopian future.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

First Guerrilla Collective Shows Sixteen Games For Switch

A few were known, but a lot of debuts to the wide world. The day's second independent game show was the first day of the Guerrilla Collective featured another round of confirmed Switch games. Inti Creates showed off Blaster Master Zero 3 which will hit Switch on July 29, as...
ApparelHODINKEE

Sunday Rewind The Rolex Pepsi: Steel or Gold?

Watches are forever. We own them our whole lives and pass them down to those we love. That's one way to look at it. Another way is to realize that every watch gets discontinued at some point. Depending on the model, that can lead to a tremendous rise in monetary value. This past week, Danny Milton wrote about the existential dilemma that came with owning his own GMT-Master II "Batman" – a watch discontinued in 2019. For this week's Sunday Rewind, we thought we'd take a look at a pair of discontinued GMT's of Rolex past.
EntertainmentPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Skateboarding Gives Freedom To Rural Indian Teen In Netflix Film — And In Real Life

When Asha Gond first started skateboarding, neighbors in her village of Janwar in central India were aghast. They urged the teenager's parents to keep her busy with housework or get her married. When she walked through the village, skateboard in hand, they would sneer at her and make disparaging comments. Skateboarding is for boys, Gond, now 21, recalls the villagers saying.
Books & Literaturemetafilter.com

Weird mysteries

I’m interested in reading more mysteries that deviate from the standard structure/genre tropes etc. Can be fantasy or science fiction, literary, whatever. I’m just looking for stuff that’s slightly different. The Evelyn Hardcastle book was different sure but I don’t know that it was a favorite. I loved Tuesday Mooney...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Oxenfree Rewind Review

Retrospection has been a common theme in our world lately. “In retrospect, I should have gotten to go to this restaurant before the pandemic closed it for good,” or “I retrospectively miss not wearing masks in grocery stores,” may be among some of the utterances you have heard recently. Here at Hardcore Droid, we are willing to acknowledge that in retrospect Night School Studio’s indie-adventure-horror game Oxenfree has long since deserved a full review from our publication. After all, we have included it in several of our “Best of…” articles. Its simple controls ported near-perfectly from PC and its suspenseful and gripping storytelling methods make it an easy contender in “Best Indie” lists. It only makes sense that we illustrate what exactly it is that makes this time-travelling teen thriller one of the best of its kind with a proper review.
TV Serieskidscreen.com

Sixteen South, France TV, Tencent, Technicolor team up

Sixteen South is partnering with Tencent, France Télévisions and Technicolor Animation Productions on its newest show The Coop Troop. Co-created by Sixteen South’s Colin Williams and children’s author/illustrator Alex Smith, the 52 x 11-minute series for kids ages six to nine will be animated in CG, a first for the Belfast-based prodco. The Coop Troop centers around a group of barnyard animals on a mission to help others with their problems.
Electronicsmusictech.net

Vintage Rewind: Roland MC-303 Groovebox

My first foray into music production was using a basic Roland Sound Canvas, a pretty static box with little to no controls. So I was excited to get my hands on my first proper piece of kit in 1996: the Roland MC-303. This thing was jammed with classic dance drum hits from the 808, 909 and more, and had synth sounds taken from the 303 and Juno. Better still, it had realtime controls and a built-in sequencer so you could make whole tracks on it. Would this be the machine that helped make me sound like the Chemical Brothers and Prodigy?
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Unrivaled storytelling. Unforgettable characters. Rich historical detail. These are the hallmarks of Diana Gabaldon’s work. Outlander: A Novel by Diana Gabaldon. Savor the books behind the Starz Original Series!

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • NOW A STARZ ORIGINAL SERIES. Unrivaled storytelling. Unforgettable characters. Rich historical detail. These are the hallmarks of Diana Gabaldon’s work. Her New York Times bestselling Outlander novels have earned the praise of critics and captured the hearts of millions of fans. Here is the story that started it all, introducing two remarkable characters, Claire Beauchamp Randall and Jamie Fraser, in a spellbinding novel of passion and history that combines exhilarating adventure with a love story for the ages.
Celebritiesdebatepost.com

Why We Like Fat Old Kate Winslet More Than The ‘Titanic’ Muse | Opinion

As soon as you like detective series, you know that Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown it is nothing new. It takes a long time to put a fat, alcoholic, broken detective to solve the case of the latest murdered girl. The victims do not change: young naked, sprawled and dead. But putting a woman in charge of the case, to masculinize her until she becomes a true detective (male), has given rise to a post-police genre that allows new plots to be opened. Before her, hundreds of guys to imitate, but also Amy Adams in Open wounds, rocky Elisabeth Moss in de Top of the lake or Grandma Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley. However, it is the image of Kate Winslet with crow’s feet and belly that has caused a revolution in the industry that other actresses had not caused. The reason should not be sought in the character but in the person. She is not the first fat detective we meet, but she is the first femininity myth made in Hollywood that rebels. Kate Winslet was the good girl of the Titanic. That is why only she could activate a bomb in the guts of the North American industry, the most sexist and ageist in the world. Take a good look at me Hollywood: I’m here for the whole world to see how your muse grows old. Boom!
Movieslegalfilingsolutions.com

‘Dig’: First Look at Emile Hirsch and Thomas Jane in Cannes Thriller

Bloody Disgusting has a first-look image of Emile Hirsch (Son, Freaks) and Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea, The Predator, The Mist) in Dig, a new thriller heading to virtual Cannes where Screen Media acquired international rights. Jane’s daughter, Harlow Jane, also stars in the indie thriller alongside Liana Liberato. “Contracted...