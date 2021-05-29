Cancel
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Woman Sent to Prison for Embezzlement

By Jim Phillips
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A New Bedford woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison plus two years of supervised release after admitting to embezzling nearly $600,000 from her employer. The U.S.Attorney's Office says 37-year old Kara Howland was a bookkeeper for a New Bedford-based seafood company. Prosecutors say she stole nearly $600,000 by writing checks from her employer's bank account to pay her credit card bills, between January of 2016 and December 2019.

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

