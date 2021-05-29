New Bedford Woman Sent to Prison for Embezzlement

A New Bedford woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison plus two years of supervised release after admitting to embezzling nearly $600,000 from her employer. The U.S.Attorney's Office says 37-year old Kara Howland was a bookkeeper for a New Bedford-based seafood company. Prosecutors say she stole nearly $600,000 by writing checks from her employer's bank account to pay her credit card bills, between January of 2016 and December 2019.