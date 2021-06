HMNS Summer Virtual Camps are summer camps that have been specifically designed for a virtual format. Virtual camps provide around one hour of educational engagement for your child every day for one week, live interaction with one our skilled educators, self-guided learning opportunities for kids (though parents are always welcome to participate) and individual supply boxes for camp specific supplies. An HMNS Educator will be on a virtual call with the camp to interact with campers, lead them in activities and answer questions. We will also have a moderator for each camp managing the logistics of the camps and offering tech support if needed.