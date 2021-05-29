Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaked — and it towers over the new iPad Pro
Yesterday, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S7 FE via press release, and today it appears to have outed the S7’s successor via a survey in Korea. The survey, spotted by SamMobile, lists three distinct high-end tablets with the codenames Basquait 1 to 3. While the simplistic diagram included doesn’t suggest these will be Samsung’s upcoming foldable tablets, they do promise the kind of enviable specs you'd expect from the Galaxy Tab S line.www.tomsguide.com