Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaked — and it towers over the new iPad Pro

By Alan Martin
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yesterday, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S7 FE via press release, and today it appears to have outed the S7’s successor via a survey in Korea. The survey, spotted by SamMobile, lists three distinct high-end tablets with the codenames Basquait 1 to 3. While the simplistic diagram included doesn’t suggest these will be Samsung’s upcoming foldable tablets, they do promise the kind of enviable specs you'd expect from the Galaxy Tab S line.

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
406K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Samsung Galaxy Tab#Galaxy Tablets#Best Android Tablets#Best Tablets#Fe#S7#Basquait#Lte#Korean#Tab S8#S8 Ultra#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Identical Specs#Premium Tablets#Oled Display#Enviable Specs#256gb#Ram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
iPad
Related
Technologylifewire.com

Samsung Reveals New Galaxy Book Go Laptops

Samsung has just announced two new Galaxy Book laptops with an emphasis on portability—the Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G. The standard Galaxy Book Go will be available on June 10, starting at $349, and the Galaxy Book Go 5G will follow later this year. The Galaxy...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
ElectronicsWired UK

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a hinge champion

Great to use in tablet mode; the best 1080p display around; bassy speakers; big trackpad and pleasant keyboard; versatile S Pen. Samsung reintroduced itself as a serious laptop contender back in 2019, with the Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex. Both devices offered solid specs and a decent look to differentiate them from the rest of the field but a fairly high price in a competitive market meant they didn’t make a huge impact. In 2021, Samsung has shifted its priorities – with the launch of the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. Looks have been reigned in, giving a couple of key features their chance to shine. For the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung has genuinely taken the 2-in-1 category up a notch.
NFLpocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Pixel Buds 2 and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with Samsung’s best wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are currently available for as low as $150 at Samsung.com. Now, this means that you can get up to $50 savings off your purchase, but that will only happen if you have an eligible device to trade in. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation, studio sound quality, and water resistance. Now, if you are looking for a more affordable option, you can also grab a pair of Google Pixel Buds 2 that are currently selling for $129 at B&H after receiving a $50 discount, and don’t worry, you do not have to trade-in anything to get this discount. Plus, savings are the same across the board, meaning you can get them in any of its three different color options.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro now available for just $149

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now available for just $149.99 from Amazon, you can find the deal here. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. Thanks to an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud, you can enjoy full fidelity sound.
Technologyesuperseller.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″, 64GB WiFi Tablet Angora Blue – SM-P610NZBAXAR – S Pen Included

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 12 hours1 of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night. ¹Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns. Results may vary.
Technologytechgig.com

iPad Pro 12.9 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+; a brief comparison

Ever wondered about which is the best tablet for you to use? Here is the review of three tablets that can be chosen by the consumers. are one of the most essential gadgets used in the present world for doing homework, reading, games, entertainment, and whatnot. There are so many things that consumers can use tablets for. With so many options for users, users can choose the best one as per their requirements from.
Cell Phonesava360.com

iPhone 13 Getting LARGER?! iPad Mini Pro Leaks & more!

Disclaimer: Our links may earn a commission. Full Lists - Samsung Galaxy S21, Apple Watch SE and more are on sale today. https://pocketnow.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-apple-watch-se-and-more-are-on-sale-today. - Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are up to $150 off. https://pocketnow.com/apples-latest-m1-macbook-pro-and-macbook-air-are-up-to-150-off On Pocketnow Daily, we have some deals on the Galaxy S21 Series,...
Electronicspocketnow.com

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with something for everyone. First up, we find the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren with 256GB storage space is getting a $370 discount, which means you can get one for $530. This is an unlocked T-Mobile variant that’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, and you also get 12GB RAM under the hood. You also get 5G support, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera, and McLaren hardware and software styling.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Apple Reportedly Developing New iPad Mini and iPad Pro With Wireless Charging

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is readying major new additions to its iPad tablet lineup, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Friday. The publication's sources suggest that a new installment in the iPad Mini line could launch this year and that a new iPad Pro with wireless charging capabilities could debut in 2022 -- with the caveat that development on the Pro could still be delayed or canceled.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

4 Awesome Pro-Level Camera Features of the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The S21 Galaxy Ultra from Samsung is no doubt an impressive phone, with especially impressive cameras. The cameras on the S21 Ultra even rival those of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. But what exactly makes the S21 Ultra cameras that much more impressive than those of the S21 or S21+?
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab patent-based concept renders showcase a tri-fold design

Samsung has been developing foldable display technology in recent years, as highlighted by its patents in this area. A recent patent listing at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) shows that the company was working on a design titled ‘Method and device for providing (a) user interface in (an) electronic device having foldable display’. The patent was published on May 21, 2021, and gives an insight into the possible usage scenarios of such a multi-foldable device.
Technologyvoonze.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: look at the features of the tablet launched in Peru

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - “We are excited to provide the technology users need to get the most out of each day. The new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite reaches the Peruvian market less than a month after its global launch ”commented Fabio Vascones, Senior Director of the Mobile Division of Samsung Peru. “This device has amazing resources and functionalities aligned to what the Peruvian consumer is currently requesting”, added.
Technologyohionewstime.com

Announced availability on Samsung, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra-Technology News, Firstpost

Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series in India, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company is currently announcing a new cashback offer for the Galaxy S21 series. New offers and discounts are currently available at Samsung Shop (Samsung.com/in), Samsung Exclusive Stores, major retailers and e-commerce portals and are valid until June 30th. According to the new offer, buyers will receive an immediate cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy S21 + and will reduce the price of the 128 GB storage variant and 256 GB variant to Rs 71,999 and Rs 75,999, respectively.