Only One Mega Featured At A Time Starting June 2021 In Pokémon GO

It’s that time of year again! Summer is upon us in the northern hemisphere and winter for those down south. Players of Pokémon GO can celebrate the moment in-game. Depending on where you live, certain Pokémon will appear during this event which starts June 17 and ends on June 20. Northerners can find Yanma, Chimchar and Summer Form Deerling while southerners will run into Snorunt, Snover and Winter Form Deerling. Globally you may encounter Lunatone, Solrock, Spheal and Snorlax. Raids are going to feature Alolan Marowak and Petilil, Lapras, Piloswine, Lunatone, Solrock, Klink and more. Regigigas will be part of five-star raids that last until July 1. You can complete Raid-related Field Research and walking distance required to earn hearts with your buddy will be halved.