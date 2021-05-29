Sony WF-1000XM4 promo video pops-up online

Get freedom for your audio with the Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds. They come with industry-leading noise cancellation thanks to the Integrated Processor V1. That, along with an updated driver unit, blocks out more noise than ever. You also get exceptional sound quality thanks to the high-resolution audio wireless 6 mm drivers. They recreate dynamic sound and rich bass. Moreover, Edge-AI DSEE Extreme gives you real-time restoration of compressed files. Furthermore, the Speak-to-Chat feature automatically pauses the music and lets in ambient sound so you can have a conversation. What’s more, the Adaptive Sound Control adjusts the audio based on your environment. It even recognizes places you visit frequently and adapts the sound to fit the location. Also, Precise Voice Pickup Technology uses beamforming microphones and a bone-conduction sensor to pick up your voice accurately. Finally, the Sony WF-1000XM4 is iPX4 water resistant and has an ergonomic surface design.