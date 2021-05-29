Cancel
Sony WF-1000XM4 promo video pops-up online

By Victor
gsmarena.com
 27 days ago

Sony's next flagship wireless buds have been on our radar for some time now. And thanks to a recent massive leak, we already had a pretty good idea what to expect. Now we get a clearer picture, still, thanks to an official promo video that recently leaked. It goes over all of the major features of the WF-1000XM4 buds.

www.gsmarena.com
