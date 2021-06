Just Flight treated Microsoft Flight Simulator fans to the Piper Arrow III, a workhorse of an aircraft, just a few weeks ago. The legend from the ’70s proved to be as decent of a cruiser in sim form as it is in real life. However, that wasn’t the only Arrow that Piper released during the ’70s. The Turbo variant of the Arrow III was launched around the same time, along with the T-tailed Turbo Arrow IV. And now, Just Flight has released the Piper Turbo Arrow III into Microsoft Flight Simulator.