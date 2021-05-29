Previewing Championship Weekend for the Virginia men's lacrosse team

The Cavaliers are returning to Championship Weekend for the second time in the past three years — excluding the shortened 2020 season. We all know what occurred the last time Virginia was in the semifinals in 2019 — then-sophomore attackman Ian Laviano’s overtime goal gave the team a date against Yale. The No. 3 seeded Cavaliers proceeded to upend the No. 5 Bulldogs on the shoulders of then-sophomore attackman Matt Moore who posted four goals and an assist in a 13-9 victory, winning the team the National Championship. It was a picture-perfect way to wrap up the spring during the Year of the Hoo.