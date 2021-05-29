Cancel
Virginia State

Previewing Championship Weekend for the Virginia men's lacrosse team

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavaliers are returning to Championship Weekend for the second time in the past three years — excluding the shortened 2020 season. We all know what occurred the last time Virginia was in the semifinals in 2019 — then-sophomore attackman Ian Laviano’s overtime goal gave the team a date against Yale. The No. 3 seeded Cavaliers proceeded to upend the No. 5 Bulldogs on the shoulders of then-sophomore attackman Matt Moore who posted four goals and an assist in a 13-9 victory, winning the team the National Championship. It was a picture-perfect way to wrap up the spring during the Year of the Hoo.

