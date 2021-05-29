Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

USA Today ‘Doctors Up’ Chelsea Mitchell’s Op-Ed Piece After The Fact, Calling It ‘Hurtful’

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bz1LO_0aFPsC9b00

At some point, we must quit pretending that most journalists and major news media companies care about free speech or the exchange of ideas.

USA Today helps explain why.

For the last few years, the sport of track at high schools in Connecticut has been a frontline in the culture war over gender identity. That’s because Connecticut education officials chose to be stylish, and allow transgender girls to compete with biological girls.

The outcome was about what you’d expect: the trans girls have mopped up the floor with track championships.

Last week USA Today published an editorial by Chelsea Mitchell, one of the biological girls adversely affected by the state’s decision.

Mitchell explained why she and some other female track stars enlisted the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom to challenge the state’s rule in court.

“It’s February 2020. I’m crouched at the starting line of the high school girls’ 55-meter indoor race. This should be one of the best days of my life. I’m running in the state championship, and I’m ranked the fastest high school female in the 55-meter dash in the state. I should be feeling confident. I should know that I have a strong shot at winning,” Mitchell wrote.

“Instead, all I can think about is how all my training, everything I’ve done to maximize my performance, might not be enough, simply because there’s a transgender runner on the line with an enormous physical advantage.”

The “enormous physical advantage” is not explained.

And that’s not what she wrote.

The latter sentence above originally said, “Instead, all I can think about is how all my training, everything I’ve done to maximize my performance, might not be enough, simply because there’s a runner on the line with an enormous physical advantage: a male body.”

Throughout her piece, Mitchell attacked the idea of allowing biological boys to compete in girls’ sports.

In another section, Mitchell noted, The CIAC allows biological males to compete in girls’ and women’s sports. As a result, two males began racing in girls’ track in 2017. In the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons alone, these males took 15 women’s state track championship titles (titles held in 2016 by nine different girls) and more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher-level competitions that belonged to female track athletes.

That’s because males have massive physical advantages. Their bodies are simply bigger and stronger on average than female bodies. It’s obvious to every single girl on the track.

In USA Today’s version, that turned into:

“The CIAC allows transgender athletes to compete in girls’ and women’s sports. As a result, two transgender athletes began racing in girls’ track in 2017. In the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons alone, these runners took 15 women’s state track championship titles (titles held in 2016 by nine different girls) and more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher-level competitions that belonged to female track athletes.”

“Their bodies are simply bigger and stronger on average. It’s obvious to other girls on the track.”

USA Today changed Mitchell’s wording three days after it was originally published, according to the ADF. And then it added a note.

An editor’s note now appears with Mitchell’s piece, saying, “This column has been updated to reflect USA TODAY’s standards and style guidelines. We regret that hurtful language was used.”

So to USA Today, the word “male” is apparently “hurtful.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Op Ed#Trans Women#Transgender Women#Freedom Of Speech#Today#Sports Journalism#Op Ed Piece#Usa Today#Adf#Usa Today#Ciac#Hurtful Language#Calling#Transgender Girls#Transgender Athletes#Doctors#Gender Identity#Support Journalism#Free Speech#Biological Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden accused of violating royal protocol during visit with the Queen

​President Biden is being slammed for violating royal protocol in his meeting with the Queen, after he couldn’t be bothered to take off his sunglasses when he greeted the monarch at Windsor Castle, and then went on to spill details to the press about what they discussed over tea. Biden,...