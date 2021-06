Roderick Crawford edited Parliamentary Brief 1992-2012 and currently works in conflict resolution. He is director of If You Are Safe I Am Safe. Though the UK agreed the Northern Ireland Protocol it did not design it. As the party responsible for its implementation — as well as the good governance of Northern Ireland — it has every right and obligation to use safeguards to make sure that the protocol achieves its stated aims, as set out in Article 1 and the extensive preamble of the protocol and to argue for the changes that will make it work.