Bucks @ Heat, Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Watch the NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports live on Saturday evening

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs from the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night. The Nets took the first two games of the series and did it easily, with both games being absolute blowouts. Brooklyn has the opportunity to go up 3-0 with a win tonight in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Bucks are struggling to get buckets and will hope that being at home will help them get out of the hole they are in.