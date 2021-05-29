Bucks @ Heat, Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Watch the NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports live on Saturday evening
Technically, a 3-0 series deficit is not insurmountable. Except in the NBA, it seems. It's been done four times in the Stanley Cup playoffs, most recently by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings in 2014. Done once in baseball, the Boston Red Sox pulling it off against the New York Yankees on their way to winning the 2004 World Series. There's been a few instances of it in the minor leagues, too.www.skysports.com