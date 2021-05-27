Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SOX and Orioles Tonight

By Tony Bianchi
1430wcmy.com
 19 days ago

Tune in tonight for White Sox baseball when they continue their home series against the Baltimore Orioles. Dallas Keuchel takes the mound for the South-Siders to face Matt Harvey and the Orioles. Pre-game starts at 6:30 with first pitch at 7:10pm on the air at 1430AM WCMY.

1430wcmy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Matt Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#The Orioles#Sox#Wcmy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hitting streak at 10 games

Mullins went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The outfielder got aboard with a double and scored in the fourth inning. In the eighth, Mullins reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and scored on a two-RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle. The 26-year-old Mullins is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 11-for-39 (.282) in that span. He's slashing .312/.374/.516 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 22 runs scored across 174 plate appearances overall. He's also gone 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: On track to return soon

Santander (ankle) has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Bowie and is expected to be activated during the Orioles' weekend series against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander struggled to a .196/.230/.321 slash line prior to spraining his left ankle, though that came in a small sample of...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: On base four times Sunday

Mancini went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The 29-year-old delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth inning. He's been solid in May, reaching base safely in 12 of 14 games. He's gone 16-for-55 (.291) with two home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Mancini is slashing .257/.321/.454 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine doubles as the everyday No. 3 hitter.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles offense erupts on bullpen game day for 10-6 win over Yankees

When the Orioles fell behind the Yankees, 4-0, before they even had a chance to come up to bat, Sunday’s game looked like a much different one than it looked by the time it ended. A couple of struggling O’s broke out in a big way to support long reliever/guy following an opener Bruce Zimmermann, giving the hometown Oriole his first hometown win. By the time all was said and done, the Orioles snapped their losing streak with a 10-6 victory.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from the Yankees’ failure to sweep

Yesterday the New York Yankees came away with the series win against the Baltimore Orioles, but they failed to sweep the lowly Baltimore team. In years past, the Yankees have been dominant against the team both at Yankee Stadium and at Camden Yards. In the past, Camden Yards was called either the south Bronx or the Yankees south. But this year, in three series, they have not been able to sweep a series against them.
MLBwesb.com

Orioles Rally Over Yankees 10-6

The Baltimore Orioles rallied over the New York Yankees 10-6 yesterday to avoid a 3-game sweep in Baltimore. The Yankees enjoyed a 4-run first inning thanks mostly to 2 homeruns via Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier. In the third, Aaron Judge also homered for the third straight game and went...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBkduz.com

Twins hang on to beat Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and the Minnesota Twins handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th straight loss, 3-2. The Orioles’ skid ties for their second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles’ worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year.
MLBkduz.com

Orioles snap losing streak

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins got two hits, scored two runs and made a sensational catch in center field, helping the Baltimore Orioles snap their 14-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Pedro Severino and Maikel Franco both homered for the Orioles, who also ended a 16-game head-to-head skid against Minnesota. Baltimore’s Bruce Zimmermann allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out a career-high seven. Kyle Garlick and Willians Astudillo hit solo homers for Minnesota.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Twins lineups

Pedro Severino is catching tonight and Freddy Galvis is batting cleanup as the Orioles try to snap a 14-game losing streak and defeat the Twins for the first time since March 2018. Trey Mancini is the designated hitter with Ryan Mountcastle at first base. DJ Stewart is in left field.
MLBMLB

Orioles' future on display at Double-A Bowie

HARTFORD, Conn. – Adley Rutschman had been waiting to catch Grayson Rodriguez again. Having previously worked with his fellow Top 100 prospect at Class A Delmarva in 2019 and last year’s alternate site, Rutschman was filled with anticipation about being behind the plate for Rodriguez’s Double-A Bowie debut Wednesday in Hartford.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Wynns catching for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Wynns will catch for right-hander Matt Harvey on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Randy Dobnak and the Twins. Pedro Severino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 5.1 FanDuel points...
MLBchatsports.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Orioles

The 2021 Baltimore Orioles are not a good team. This is not a controversial statement, even to the most hardcore Baltimore fan. They have some promising prospects working their way through the system (including MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect, Adley Rutschman), but they are on pace to finish below .500 for the fifth-straight year, and currently have the worst record in the majors. FanGraphs gave them virtually no shot at making the playoffs prior to the season, and they weren’t wrong.
MLBsunny95.com

Indians 10, Orioles 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez homered off Baltimore ace John Means, who exited in the first inning with shoulder fatigue as the Indians beat the Orioles 10-4. Cedric Mullins homered twice as part of his second career five-hit outing for Baltimore, which saw its three-game winning streak end.
Baltimore, MDhmdb.org

"Old" Oriole Park

Site of former major league baseball park known as Terrapin Park. Home of Federal League Baltimore Terrapins from 1914 to 1915. Built on land owned by Ned Hanlon, manager of the world champion 1890s National League Baltimore Orioles and a director of Federal League Terrapins. Ballpark was located across 29th Street from site of Oriole Park (II). Home of American Association Baltimore Orioles from 1889 to 1892, and American League Park/Oriole Park (IV). Home of American League Orioles from 1901 to 1902 and Eastern League/International League Orioles from 1903 to 1914. Babe Ruth pitched for the International League Orioles at Oriole Park (IV) from April to July 1914, winning 13 games before being sold to the Boston Red Sox. Jack Dunn, owner of the International League Orioles purchased Terrapin Park in March 1916 and moved his team across street to this site, renamed Oriole Park. It became fifth Baltimore ballpark to bear that name in 1919. Dunn's Orioles were first International League team to win over 100 games, and from 1919 to 1925, won seven straight International League pennants, setting a record for consecutive pennants won by a professional baseball team. On July 4, 1944, Oriole Park (V) burned to the ground, leaving only the outfield fence and scoreboard. As an International League Orioles future Hall of Fame pitcher Robert Moses "Lefty" Grove won 108 games, with 1,020 strikeeouts. Negro League Baltimore Elite Giants played some home games at Oriole Park (V) beginning in 1939.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles activate Sceroler

Two days after optioning left-hander Zac Lowther to Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles filled out their 26-man roster by reinstating Rule 5 pick Mac Sceroler from the injured list prior to tonight’s series opener against the Mets at Camden Yards. The Orioles also reinstated infielder Pat Valaika from the bereavement list...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: 3 Baltimore Orioles trade targets to consider

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 05: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Trey Mancini #16 after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 05, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) The Chicago...