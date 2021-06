The boys’ golf season rolls on in Sigourney, as the Savages got the postseason started on the right foot Friday by winning their class 1A sectional in New Sharon. The Savages won the seven-team sectional at Prairie Knolls with an 18-hole score of 354 to best second place Moravia with 363. Senior Josh Mohr posted the best score of the day with a round of 83. Cade Streigle had a third place tally of 85.