African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester City put Mahrez up for sale

By Goal Africa
goal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world. Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez is among the players Manchester City are planning to offload this summer, according to Daily Mail. The Premier League champions are prepared to cash in on Mahrez who has...

www.goal.com
