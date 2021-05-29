Hillsdale softball tops Aragon in dramatic Big Game

The 2021 Big Game was like a major league event. Sure, the annual rivalry softball showdown between Aragon and Hillsdale was moved from its traditional night-game venue of Chanteloup Field for the more modest confines of day softball at Hillsdale. But there was nothing modest about the turnout, a packed house of fans streaming down the grassy right-field concourse, a scene the state of California, by and large, has been prohibited from sharing in since prior to the coronavirus pandemic.