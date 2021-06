West Ham are being backed to win the race to sign Chris Wood this summer – and one observer reckons he’s got the perfect credentials to star for the Hammers in 2021/22. The Hammers want to add a new striker to their squad this summer. While Michail Antonio has proved himself in recent times, he has an unfortunate record with injury. What’s more, previous signings have not worked out; the club sold record arrival Sebastian Haller for a loss in January.