Saturday morning forecast

fox5atlanta.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking the possibility of sunshine through Memorial Day. The weekend figures to offer break from the heat and humidity.

www.fox5atlanta.com
Thursday morning forecast June 24th

Temperatures are still cooling with the coast in the 60s to low 70s and interior in the upper 70s to low 80s. The trough to the north is stalling in the Bay area. Onshore flow will move the marine layer onto the Central Coast and into the valleys through the early morning and nighttime hours.
Environmentwamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly sunny today. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs near 80.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Rain possible through Saturday morning…

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Gage and Pawnee counties. This watch is set to expire at 7AM on Saturday morning. It is important to clarify that a Flash Flood Watch DOES NOT mean that Flash Flooding is occurring right now. Rather, the potential is there for flash flooding through 7AM Saturday. In other words, we’ll be watching for Flash Flood Warnings.
Falls City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Flash flood watch in effect through Saturday morning

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson. Including the cities of Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.