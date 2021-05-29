Saturday morning forecast

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson. Including the cities of Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.