Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

By (Selena Maranjian)
Missoulian
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-growth stocks can be riskier than average stocks, as they are frequently trading at steep valuations. Still, they sometimes trade at reasonably attractive levels, so it can be well worth it to keep an eye on growth stocks you'd love to own by maintaining a watch list. Here's a quick...

missoulian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Mobile Games#Game Companies#Qdel#Non Covid#Znga#Zynga Poker#Farmville 3#Rollic#Chartboost#Activision Blizzard#Zynga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) were soaring 7.8% higher at 11:05 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big gain came after the drugmaker announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug donanemab. Lilly also said that it plans to file for accelerated FDA approval of the drug later this year.
StocksMoney Morning

Is Confluent Stock a Buy After the IPO?

According to Allied Market Research, the data-as-a-service industry is expected to reach $61.4 billion in value by 2026. That’s more than 1,120% growth from $5 billion in 2018. And now that Confluent stock trades on the NASDAQ, retail investors can potentially take part in that growth. The Confluent IPO raised...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why L Brands Stock Is Soaring This Week

Shares of personal care and apparel retailer L Brands (NYSE:LB) have surged this week thanks to a string of positive analyst comments. Analysts at Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and UBS had good things to say about the company's strategy and the overall consumer spending environment. As of 2:50 p.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of L Brands were up about 15.4% week-to-date.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Korn Ferry Stock Breaks Out On Earnings, Rising To New High After 100%-Plus Profit Growth

The economy is opening up and companies are hiring, but some people are reluctant to return to work until Covid has been beaten down further. The result is that companies are desperately looking for employees at the same time that unemployment remains relatively high. One company that's working to balance this situation is highly rated Korn Ferry International (KFY). On Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Korn Ferry stock climbed to a lofty 93, up from 90 the day before.
StocksInvestorPlace

ENTX Stock: The Huge FDA News Sending Entera Bio Soaring

Today, investors in Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and ENTX stock are seeing massive gains of as much as 40% at the time of writing. This move comes on extremely heavy volume, with more than 150 million shares having traded hands. This is compared to an average daily volume around 500,000 shares.
StocksSavingAdvice.com

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor Returns Update

The stock market has been extremely hectic over the past few months. There is no doubt about that. I haven’t been checking in on my investing portfolio simulator during all of the ups and downs because, generally speaking, it is best to let your investments sit for a while. However, I wanted to take a look and see how my Motley Fool stock advisor returns were performing. Here’s a look.
MarketsZacks.com

Top Research Reports for Facebook, NVIDIA & HSBC

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buy This High-Growth Stock Hand Over Fist Before It Gets Too Late

This hasn't been a good year for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) investors. Share prices of the online pet retailer have retreated sharply after a terrific start, driven mainly by a broader sell-off in tech stocks and concerns about a drop in sales in a post-pandemic scenario. The downtrend continued after Chewy's latest results, which failed to appease investors despite turning out to be better than expected.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Clover Health Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) were soaring 12% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after the company filed an amendment to a preliminary prospectus to issue additional Class B shares, which have more limited voting rights than Class A shares. This amendment acknowledged that the stock's recent momentum could be the result of a short squeeze.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

DarkPulse (DPLS) Stock Soars 250% in a Month: Here is Why

If you are currently on the hunt for stocks which have performed strongly this month so far then it might be difficult to look past the DarkPulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) stock. The stock has emerged as one of the biggest gainers so far having clocked gains of as much as 250%. In this situation, it could be a good idea if investors took a closer look at the recent developments with regards to the laser sensing systems company. The most important trigger for the rally in the stock came earlier on in the month when DarkPulse announced that it signed a pair of letters of intent with regards to the acquisition of controlling stakes in two companies.
StocksKenosha News.com

These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Help You Beat the Next Stock Market Crash

It's hard to overemphasize the positive impact that legendary investor Warren Buffett has had on the investing world. After more than half a century at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett continues to contribute to the collective knowledge base through his witty, down-to-earth comments on the state of the stock market and his preferred investing strategy.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Scrubs Maker Figs Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Stock Soars

On Tuesday, Figs (FIGS) earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 79 to 91. The medical scrubs maker tacked on more gains Tuesday, adding to Monday's 17% gain. Figs, which debut on May 27, has now more than doubled its $22 IPO price. When looking for the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks Wall Street Expects Will Nearly Triple in 1 Year

For the past 15 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally. Following a five-week tumble in the widely followed S&P 500 during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark index has gained as much as 90% from its lows. Amazingly, though, bargains still abound -- at least in the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

"Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble." It may be a strange time in the world of stocks, but this quote from famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett rings true for any market occasion. Right now, investors should be focusing more than ever on...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This High-Yield Stock's Buying Binge Could Pay Big Dividends

Canada's Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) tends to fly under the radar of dividend investors. It doesn't have the name recognition of its larger rivals, causing many to overlook its attractive payout. The pipeline company's 6.6% dividend yield is well above average. Further, it makes dividend payments each month instead of the typical quarterly cycle. On top of all that, Pembina has steadily increased its payout.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Strengthen Your Portfolio During A High-Interest-Rate Market

In today's video I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). With talk of interest rate hikes coming sooner than expected, some investors have moved to find companies with solid earnings, unleveraged balance sheets, and strong cash flow. Below I share a few highlights from the video on why investors should add them to their watch lists.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Meme Stock Investors Head To Oil Patch As Shale Producer Soars

Meme stock traders are headed to the oil patch as Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) comes into focus. TRCH stock soared Monday. The Plano, Texas-based exploration and production company has assets in top shale plays like the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford formation. Torchlight Energy Resources announced Friday that shareholders approved...
StocksForbes

Undeterred By Sales Volume Drop, Kimberly-Clark Stock Could Rise 10% To Regain 2021 Highs

Up barely 10% from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $128 per share, we believe Kimberly-Clark stock (NYSE: KMB) has strong upside potential. Kimberly-Clark stock has seen its stock rise from $118 to $128 off its March 2020 low, a lot less than the S&P which increased by over 85% from its lows. Further, the stock is roughly at the same level it was at before the pandemic. We believe that KMB stock could rise more than 10% to regain its 2021-high of $143, driven by expectations of steady demand growth, despite weak Q1 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 13% Change In Kimberly-Clark Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.