3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

If you are currently on the hunt for stocks which have performed strongly this month so far then it might be difficult to look past the DarkPulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) stock. The stock has emerged as one of the biggest gainers so far having clocked gains of as much as 250%. In this situation, it could be a good idea if investors took a closer look at the recent developments with regards to the laser sensing systems company. The most important trigger for the rally in the stock came earlier on in the month when DarkPulse announced that it signed a pair of letters of intent with regards to the acquisition of controlling stakes in two companies.