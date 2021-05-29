3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Up barely 10% from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $128 per share, we believe Kimberly-Clark stock (NYSE: KMB) has strong upside potential. Kimberly-Clark stock has seen its stock rise from $118 to $128 off its March 2020 low, a lot less than the S&P which increased by over 85% from its lows. Further, the stock is roughly at the same level it was at before the pandemic. We believe that KMB stock could rise more than 10% to regain its 2021-high of $143, driven by expectations of steady demand growth, despite weak Q1 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 13% Change In Kimberly-Clark Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.