Clarion, PA

Trueman Weaver Mills

By Haley Bauer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrueman Weaver Mills entered life on May 27, 1933, and departed on May 27, 2021. Mr. Mills was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death at Mercy Hospital. Mr. Mills was born in Clarion Township to Arthur A. Mills and Clare M. (Weaver) Mills. In January 1955 he married Jean L. Weaver. They have been married for 66 years. The Mills have one daughter, Deborah Ann Krebs (Madison, WI) and one grandson, Nicholas Daniel Krebs and his wife, Lucia Soriano (Lowell, MA.) Trueman is survived by his wife, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, and a sister, Norma Shutts (Longmont, CO.) He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas C. and Arthur Mills.

