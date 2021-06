This column is especially for nonprofit CEOs: we know you have to secure buy-in from your leadership, but how exactly do you do that?. If you’re going to be successful at fundraising, you can’t go it alone. At a minimum, the CEO and the board need to be working together. But how does that happen? You can say “I want your buy-in” or you can demonstrate that your vision is feasible, and that partnership will make it even better. Here are a few ways that your words and actions can encourage buy-in.