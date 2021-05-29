No happy ending for Menlo girls' tennis, falls 6-1 to Harker in the Central Coast Section championship match

The Menlo girls’ tennis team was looking to write a Hollywood ending to the 2021 season. The 2019 Central Coast Section champion and 2020 top-seeded Knights were looking to repeat and they were looking to do it at the expense of Harker School of Sunnyvale. The Eagles beat Menlo 4-3 back in March, snapping the Knights’ 226-match winning streak in league play. The Knights would have loved nothing better to win back-to-back titles by beating the team that has knocked them off.