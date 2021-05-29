Cancel
Washington State

Washington Man Arrested Second Time for September Offense

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

A Washington man was arrested again for ongoing charges from last September. The Washington Police Department arrested 21-year-old AJ Phillip at his residence Thursday morning for charges of distributing a counterfeit controlled substance to a minor, a class B felony, and hemp inhalation, a serious misdemeanor, according to the Washington County Communications Center. Phillip was transported to the Washington County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Phillip was initially arrested last October and pleaded not guilty to the charges in November. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

