Riverside, IA

Two-Vehicle Collision in Riverside Sends One to Hospital

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 11 a.m. Thursday, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision near the Casey’s General Store in Riverside. Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Ambulance Service, and Riverside Fire and QRS responded to the scene, according to the Washington County Communications Center. Staci Muschick of Colo and James Harp of Polk City were involved. One subject was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. No citations were given on scene. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

www.kciiradio.com
