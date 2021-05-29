China’s Online Marketplace Records Surge In Mining Machines Listing Following Ban

Yunnan now joins Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, and Qinghai that have all issued notices to shut down part or all of the mines in their regions. Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 5.3% in the latter stages of June 13, days after the BTC network recorded a drop-off in hash rate. Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how the network aims to keep blocks being produced at an even rate, despite the wild fluctuating hash rate. To house the varying hash rate, the Bitcoin mining difficulty makes the mining process easier or harder every 14 days.