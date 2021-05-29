Cancel
China’s Online Marketplace Records Surge In Mining Machines Listing Following Ban

By Anifowoshe Ibrahim
bitcoinist.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese online second-hand market sees a surge in second-hand mining machines from Inner Mongolia and Sichuan. China’s largest online second-hand market place Xianyu has registered a surge in Bitcoin mining machines listing over the past few days especially from Inner Mongolia and Sichuan regions, the two most prolific Bitcoin mining hubs. The significant increase in the sale of second-hand Bitcoin mining machines comes amid growing crackdowns on mining operations in China.

