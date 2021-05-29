Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IA

Local Advocates Promote Mental Health Month

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Health estimates that one in five adult Iowans live with some form of mental illness. Dr. Patricia Gilbaugh, founder and Executive Director of Grace C. Mae Advocate Center in Washington, spoke with KCII News this month about stigma, other challenges in the field and the services that Grace C. Mae has to offer. “We have seen a huge decline in our system. We don’t have enough providers. The demand is much too high. It’s increased by three to four times more than it was a year ago. The shortage of providers is compounding that. Normally when people finish their degree they don’t want to stay in the state of Iowa. Access to service is a huge barrier. You may have to drive two or three hours to get to one. Insurance premiums are really high, by the time you pay for your premiums and have a $4,000 deductible, that’s an additional cost. We would really love to see some work being done on the legislative side. Stigma is really huge. It’s the idea that you have something wrong with you if you say that you have depression or are having flashback memories from trauma. The focus is so much on what’s ‘wrong’ with you instead of saying ‘what happened to you’. I think if we changed the way we talk about things, it would have a different connotation. Therapy is our primary service here. Individual, family, outpatient based. We also have behavioral health intervention service and non-traditional approaches to treatment including holistic and non-medicinal approaches.”

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Health
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Mental Illness#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Care#Health Care Services#Health Care Providers#Iowans#Kcii News#Mental Health America#Mha#Gracecmae Org#Care Accessibility#Stigma#Therapy#Insurance Premiums#Depression#Trauma#People#Demand#Online Chat Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Residents Encouraged to Donate Blood

The largest need for blood donations is typically the summer when schools that host blood drives are out of session, and the need is especially apparent during the current pandemic. Impact Life, formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, lost around 32,000 units of blood in 2020 due...
Posted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors to Proclaim Mental Health Month

A proclamation for Mental Health Month will be read during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The meeting will also include a public hearing followed by possible acknowledgement of an animal confinement feeding operation in Highland Township, personnel change requests from the secondary roads and conservation departments, acknowledgement of a Living Roadway Trust Fund grant application, and approval of an Iowa Department of Transportation Washington County budget amendment.