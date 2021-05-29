Cancel
‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale and ‘Oslo’ on HBO, History’s ‘Tulsa Burning,’ A ‘Pose’ Wedding

Two grown-up dramas on HBO—the fact-based movie Oslo and the gripping whodunit Mare of Easttown—bring substance to the Memorial Day weekend. History airs the first of many specials this week that commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On a happier note, the flamboyant cast of Pose gathers for a celebratory wedding in the series’ penultimate episode.

TheWrap

Directors of ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Oslo’ and Other HBO Titles Talk ‘Fractured’ Filming During Pandemic (Video)

It’s no secret that television and film production faced wildly unprecedented challenges over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with shows and movies delayed or halted in the middle of shooting, some never to resume again. But what is interesting to see when the creative teams behind these projects get together is how this communal, challenging experience was tackled by them in very different ways — and yet they all can empathize with each other’s plights.
Deadline

‘Mare Of Easttown’ Editor Amy Duddleston On Weaving A Mystery Into A Human Story: “Drama Came First And The Who-Done-It Was Second”

For HBO’s Mare of Easttown, editor Amy Duddleston’s goal was to highlight a personal journey of growth while adding a mystery to enhance the show, but not define it. “We really discussed the fact that this show is really a family drama with a murder mystery thrown into it,” Duddleston says. “So, the family drama came first and the who-done-it was second.”
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Brad Ingelsby interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’ creator

“Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby can’t believe the overwhelming response to the limited series. It shattered ratings records for HBO when it aired weekly this spring. Not surprisingly there is already talk of a follow-up. Ingelsby was delighted to see the buzz building every week. “We saw an audience get wrapped up in the mystery and begin to put out their theories. Having a weekly drop was so helpful where you spend time with the mystery and get to know the characters in a deeper way. I am grateful HBO has this model.”
TheWrap

Why Evan Peters Relished His ‘Mare of Easttown’ Role: ‘It Was a Nice Change to Go Into Something a Little More Grounded’

This story about Evan Peters first appeared in the Limited Series & TV Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. While it might have been a shock to viewers, the bomb-drop at the end of the unnervingly tense fifth episode of “Mare of Easttown” was not a shock to Evan Peters. (Definitely come back to this feature later if you are not caught up on the HBO drama.) After his endearing, dutiful detective Colin Zabel finally won the approval of his seasoned partner Mare (Kate Winslet), complete with coffee runs and a particularly awkward first date, he moves up the hero ladder when the duo finally hones in on a vile creep (Jeb Kreager) they suspect is behind the disappearance of at least one young woman in Delco (Delaware County, in Pennsylvania). Cut to a pack of Winstons (a key clue), an exchange of anxious glances and drawn guns and before you could take a sip of your Wawa java…Colin Zabel was very suddenly shot dead and hearts all over the nation were bruised forever.
Music Collabs We Need Plus a "Mare of Easttown" Review

The show starts with Michelle trying to get Ceruti into F1 and Ceruti recapping the wild USA-Mexico soccer match because she fell asleep. Then they talk about John Mayer’s new song with Maren Morris and what other music collaborations we need in our lives. Finally they close it out by talking about the new HBO show “Mare of Easttown” and Ceruti ranks his top 5 HBO miniseries.
Mare of Easttown gets major update on season two

Kate Winslet's show Mare of Easttown was a huge hit with critics and viewers alike, with many calling for award show nominations for the incredible performances in the series. But will it be back for a second season?. The head of HBO Casey Bloys has opened up about the show's...
Hyper-Specific Worlds of 'WandaVision,' 'Genius: Aretha,' 'Mare of Easttown' Still Produce Highly Relatable Female Protagonists

Really getting under the skin of a fully realized female character has long remained a challenge in television, but in recent years, the brilliant-yet-troubled heroine has been taking a back seat to someone more authentically human, whose personal struggle is no longer peppered in through lazy shorthand ciphers that check the “complex character” box.
The Making of Mare of Easttown’s Flirtatious, Sad Bar Scene

Director Craig Zobel and star Evan Peters weigh in on the character backstory—and vintage song choices—that went into Detective Zabel’s big drunken moment. THE SCENE: MARE OF EASTTOWN SEASON ONE, EPISODE THREE. At almost exactly the halfway mark of Mare of Easttown, the first of several curveballs in this twisty...
Mare Of Easttown

No one likes it when good things end, and HBO’s gripping small town crime drama Mare of Easttown is no exception. After the first season came to its shocking conclusion at the end of May, fans were quick to start calling for more. More Mare. More Easttown. More Kate Winslet out there representing real middle-aged women with complicated relationships while also being a genius detective and fighting with her mom. Will Season 2 of Mare of Easttown happen though? That’s the real question.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Fargo’ and More Creators on Crafting Season Finales

“It was written as a limited, and it ends — there’s no more mystery to be solved. Kate [Winslet] and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe. I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly. But if there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”
Mare of Easttown Season 2 Release date & Other Exciting Details

Mare of Easttown Season 2 Updates: The HBO drama may have completed, yet we are hoping for a 2nd season. Kate Winslet’s riveting show Mare of Easttown released its last episode at the end of the month of May, with the nominal detective, in conclusion, unearthing the truth about Erin McMenamin’s demise in a plot bend several spectators did not anticipate that.
Los Angeles Times

The scene ‘Mare of Easttown’s’ Evan Peters on that emotional drunk bar scene with Kate Winslet

After eight seasons on the lurid FX anthology series “American Horror Story,” Evan Peters longed for some time away from the Satan worshipper-cult leader-deranged frat boy roles. Enter county detective Colin Zabel on the HBO crime drama “Mare of Easttown”: He still lives with his mother, thinks of zucchini as an exotic food and, once assigned to solve a murder with Det. Sgt. Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), is enamored with her even though, at first, she clearly doesn’t think much of him.