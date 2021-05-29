In The Spotlight | Driven 'to help others': Mainline Pharmacy leads region's push to get COVID-19 shots into people's arms

Mainline Pharmacy owner and founder Jerry Moschgat sits inside Mainline's Ebensburg office on May 26, 2021. By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com

Since Jerry Moschgat opened his first Mainline Pharmacy in 1980, he said, he’s worked to adapt his business to ever-changing times.

He added drive-thru windows to accommodate busy customers on the go.

And, Moschgat said, the pharmacies embraced “medi-pack” offerings – pre-measured medicines – to help the region’s older demographic stay on top of their daily dosages.

So when it started to become clear that pharmacies could have a key role in vaccinating Pennsylvania, Moschgat said he didn’t hesitate.

“We started preparing last summer to be ready to handle the vaccination distribution process,” he added.

It meant filing “a ton” of paperwork to meet state and federal health guidelines, preparing staff and adding help.

“But we were ready,” he said.

Today, he estimates Mainline might be the single largest vaccine provider in Pennsylvania.

As of this week, the Cambria County-based pharmacy business has administered 140,000 COVID-19 vaccinations from Allegheny to Blair counties.

Tens of thousands have been delivered to Cambria County residents, many of them early in the year when demand for them was at their highest, Moschgat said.

“I think that’s part of the reason Cambria County is ahead (of some of nearby areas),” he said. “At one point, we were doing 12 clinics a week at 12 different venues. Twice a day.”

Moshgat credits his staff of 110 people who’ve worked and adapted at local pharmacies and vaccination clinic sites, which have stretched beyond Cambria County into places such as Somerset Area High School, St. Vincent College near Latrobe and the Monroeville Mall.

Another 20 part-time employees have been added to support volunteer teams, many of them nurses from local hospitals and college students in nursing programs who operate check-in stations or administer vaccinations inside those clinics.

Moschgat’s sons, Jeff and Jack, also work as pharmacists in the family business.

But they weren’t alone, Jeff remarked, saying it took an army.

“We could not have done this without the support of so many,” Jeff Moschgat said.

“We have had great support and it is impressive to see everyone come together to make this happen.”

Jerry Moschgat said he’s “proud” of all of the employees and volunteers who stepped up to get involved.

“This was quite an undertaking,” he said, “but it is a moral and ethical responsibility to help others, and we were in position to do so.”

The family credited the education they received as Bishop Carroll Catholic High School students for helping prepare them for this moment.

“This is why all of us got into this business – to help others,” he said. “It is the Christian way.”

The school issued a release to media last week, thanking the Moschgat family and the “countless” volunteers who have helped vaccinate thousands of Pennsylvanians in recent months.

The region is turning the corner and new COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but Moschgat said the job isn’t finished.

The rate of people seeking vaccinations in the region has dropped off over the past month.

He said the region needs to continue educating people about the need to get coronavirus shots.

It’s about looking out for each other, Moschgat said.

“We can all do our part,” he said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.