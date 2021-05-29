Cambria Heights High School re-dedicated during ceremony to celebrate renovations

Michael Strasser, Cambria Heights School District superintendent, said the principles of “flexibility, innovation and change” were paramount when the high school was built in 1970 and still resonate to this day during a rededication ceremony Friday for the completion of major building renovations.

“This high school has served us well throughout the last 50 years,” the 1978 graduate said.

Renovations to the building began in 2018 and wrapped up this year.

Work totaling $28 million included creation of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) labs, new flooring, ceilings, upgraded classrooms, a cafeteria, new furniture, installation of geothermal heating and cooling, an improved multipurpose room and several other projects.

There are also new athletic fields, and the district adopted an updated mascot and logo.

“We’re really trying to prepare students for the jobs they’re going to have in the future,” Director of Education Ken Kerchenske said.

He was the high school principal when the renovations began and saw a number of phases completed.

Kerchenske, who served as the master of ceremonies Friday, said the project required an incredible amount of patience on everyone’s part – the students and teachers especially.

The event began with attendees gathering in the updated auditorium, where several stakeholders in the project took turns speaking about the renovations.

“This is the culmination of a lot of work,” principal architect Mark Scheller said.

He works for Eckles Architecture and Engineering Inc., which provided the renovation design.

Eckles Construction Services Inc. was the construction manager, and J.C. Orr was the general contractor.

Scheller told the audience that the high school had “pretty much been untouched” since being built 50 years ago.

That meant much of the infrastructure needed to be improved.

Additionally, updates to security in the building were completed, along with removal of hazardous materials.

Braden Thomas, junior class president, shared his memories of the work during the last few school years, such as the broken water line, leaking walls and constant banging throughout the day.

Despite though challenges, he noted that the work has allowed for many windows of opportunity to be opened for the students of the district.

Following the presentations, guests were invited to explore the building. Maps and detailed information about the upgrades were provided.

In some areas, photos of what that space looked like beforehand were set up for comparison.

While touring one of the STEAM labs, 2016 graduate Luke Eckenrode jokingly expressed his jealousy for the new equipment.

“It would have been nice to have all these advancements and new technology,” he said.

Eckenrode is the plant engineer for Electric Motor and Supply Inc. in Altoona and studied engineering at Pennsylvania State University’s Altoona campus.

He said having these labs when he was in school would have been beneficial to his studies, and he was glad the school invested in the future of students that may follow in his footsteps.

His friend Patrick Huber, also a 2016 graduate, shared Eckenrode’s excitement for the improvements.

“It’s just cool to see,” Huber said. “The building is almost unrecognizable.”