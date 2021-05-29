History towers over this sweeping Midwestern landmark

The evening sun crests over the horizon casting a long shadow of this natural monument onto the surrounding landscape as birds chatter and longhorns graze in the fields below. The North Platte River and the bustling communities of Scottsbluff and Gering decorate the landscape below this iconic landmark. Various layers of the towering Scotts Bluff National Monument have formed during the past 33 million years, but that’s only part of the rich history it offers its visitors.