The new documentary Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In opens with an ambulance winding through country roads, scored by a call made on 5 May, 2018. The voice you hear speaking to the emergency services is Jason Ferguson. At 6:30am that morning he had taken a call from his mother, Cathy, to tell him his father had collapsed. He had made one other call before dialing 999: to Manchester United’s club doctor at the time who, within two questions, determined Jason’s father had suffered a brain haemorrhage and urged him to dial 999 as soon as possible. In October later...