MexTour: Mexico vs. Iceland
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. MexTour, the Mexican National Team’s annual tour of the United States, returns with an opening match against Iceland. Mexico’s game against Iceland will serve as a critical preparation match for the Concacaf Nations League Finals, which will be played in June. Manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino is expected to bring his top roster as the game will be played just prior to the May/June FIFA dates.dallas.culturemap.com