Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago White Sox 6/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Toronto Blue Jays (23-34) will collide with the Chicago White Sox (36-23) in the final round of a three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:10 AM ET. Toronto will try to bounce back from their last loss in the opening of a series versus the Chicago White Sox at 1-6 on Tuesday. The Blue Jays managed to split the first two installments of a series after a 6-2 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday. Pitcher Alek Manoah went 5.0 innings with four hits and one earned run allowed while granting two walks but struck out four Chicago batters. Center/Right Fielder Randal Grichuk and Designated Hitter Rowdy Tellez achieved a one-run score on one hit with an RBI each in leading Toronto in the win. Shortstop Bo Bichette drove one run with a triple while 2nd Baseman Marcus Semien added one run on one hit in the winning effort for the Jays.