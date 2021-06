My mom, or Mema as we all call her, is 82 years old and lives on her own about two hours from me. She’s quite an introvert and stays at home most of the time tending her garden, playing solitaire, and watching Wheel of Fortune. I had decided that a road trip to Central Kansas would be the perfect opportunity for a multi-gen road trip to include her and my grandson. Making travel memories with both of them is very important to me. To my amazement, neither my mom nor myself had ever been to Kansas. It’s another state we get to scratch off our travel map.