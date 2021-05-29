Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale and ‘Oslo’ on HBO, History’s ‘Tulsa Burning,’ A ‘Pose’ Wedding

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Evening Star
 27 days ago

Two grown-up dramas on HBO—the fact-based movie Oslo and the gripping whodunit Mare of Easttown—bring substance to the Memorial Day weekend. History airs the first of many specials this week that commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On a happier note, the flamboyant cast of Pose gathers for a celebratory wedding in the series’ penultimate episode.

www.kpcnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#History#Oslo#Wedding#Tulsa Race Massacre#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Mare of Easttown Season 2 Release date & Other Exciting Details

Mare of Easttown Season 2 Updates: The HBO drama may have completed, yet we are hoping for a 2nd season. Kate Winslet’s riveting show Mare of Easttown released its last episode at the end of the month of May, with the nominal detective, in conclusion, unearthing the truth about Erin McMenamin’s demise in a plot bend several spectators did not anticipate that.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Why Evan Peters Relished His ‘Mare of Easttown’ Role: ‘It Was a Nice Change to Go Into Something a Little More Grounded’

This story about Evan Peters first appeared in the Limited Series & TV Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. While it might have been a shock to viewers, the bomb-drop at the end of the unnervingly tense fifth episode of “Mare of Easttown” was not a shock to Evan Peters. (Definitely come back to this feature later if you are not caught up on the HBO drama.) After his endearing, dutiful detective Colin Zabel finally won the approval of his seasoned partner Mare (Kate Winslet), complete with coffee runs and a particularly awkward first date, he moves up the hero ladder when the duo finally hones in on a vile creep (Jeb Kreager) they suspect is behind the disappearance of at least one young woman in Delco (Delaware County, in Pennsylvania). Cut to a pack of Winstons (a key clue), an exchange of anxious glances and drawn guns and before you could take a sip of your Wawa java…Colin Zabel was very suddenly shot dead and hearts all over the nation were bruised forever.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Revolution Rent’ On HBO Max, A Moving Documentary About Cuba’s History-Making Performance of ‘Rent’

When Rent premiered on Broadway in 1996, it made history in more ways than one. Though the show’s creator Jonathan Larson tragically passed away before Rent made its official debut on the Great White Way, the rock musical earned a slew of awards, ran for over a decade, and later earned a film adaptation in 2005. Revolution Rent, now streaming on HBO Max, continues that history-making streak and chronicles a production of Rent in Havana, Cuba.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Hyper-Specific Worlds of 'WandaVision,' 'Genius: Aretha,' 'Mare of Easttown' Still Produce Highly Relatable Female Protagonists

Really getting under the skin of a fully realized female character has long remained a challenge in television, but in recent years, the brilliant-yet-troubled heroine has been taking a back seat to someone more authentically human, whose personal struggle is no longer peppered in through lazy shorthand ciphers that check the “complex character” box.
TV SeriesApartment Therapy

5 TV Shows to Watch If You’re Already Missing “Mare of Easttown”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For weeks, HBO captivated viewers (me, especially me) with its newest murder mystery drama, “Mare of Easttown.” The limited series follows small town detective Mare Sheehan, played by Kate Winslet, as she tries to balance her professional and personal lives while maintaining her sanity — an undertaking viewers quickly learn will not be easy.
TV Seriesromper.com

Mare Of Easttown

No one likes it when good things end, and HBO’s gripping small town crime drama Mare of Easttown is no exception. After the first season came to its shocking conclusion at the end of May, fans were quick to start calling for more. More Mare. More Easttown. More Kate Winslet out there representing real middle-aged women with complicated relationships while also being a genius detective and fighting with her mom. Will Season 2 of Mare of Easttown happen though? That’s the real question.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

Emmys FYC: Be Smart, Vote Jean Smart for ‘Mare of Easttown’

When I first turned on Episode 1 of Mare of Easttown, I thought I was in for a dark crime thriller. While for the most part, it is, with the unsolved disappearance of a missing girl and the murder of another, I quickly found myself laughing. “Are we supposed to be laughing this much?” I asked my mother as we watched. I came to realize that Mare of Easttown is much more than just crime-solving, it’s also a smartly written family drama with a brilliant cast and dynamic characters.
TV Seriesmarketcapitalize.com

Update received by HBO bosses about Mare of Easttown 2

Casey Bloys of the HBO managing director, updated the Mare of Easttown prospects for season 2. The seven-piece range of Kate Winslet and Evan Peters, a detective of local girl Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), on Sky Atlantic in the U.K., attracted tremendous worldwide attention. Brad Ingelsby, the newcomer to the...
CarsPosted by
Primetimer

Mare of Easttown's "absurdly expensive" Ford Bronco blows a hole in the storyline

The perfectly restored 1970s-era Ford Bronco on the HBO series is "owned by a 17-year-old boy in the show who appears to come from a lower-to-middle-class family, and part of the plot revolves around his inability to come up with about $1,800 for a medical procedure," says Jason Torchinsky. "The issue isn’t that a 17-year old kid wouldn’t absolutely love that car—of course they would—but that an absolutely top-notch restored Bronco like that is an absurdly expensive vehicle, especially for some high school kid in Pennsylvania. On the lower end, good examples of these have been selling at auction for around $50,000, and ones that look as good as the one in the show can be seen selling for over $150,000 or even more, sometimes much more. This is very much the wrong car for this character. It feels like the car-caster here made the classic mistake of putting in the car they wanted, rather than the car the character actually would have, given the context of the story."
Soccer101espn.com

Music Collabs We Need Plus a "Mare of Easttown" Review

The show starts with Michelle trying to get Ceruti into F1 and Ceruti recapping the wild USA-Mexico soccer match because she fell asleep. Then they talk about John Mayer’s new song with Maren Morris and what other music collaborations we need in our lives. Finally they close it out by talking about the new HBO show “Mare of Easttown” and Ceruti ranks his top 5 HBO miniseries.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Evan Peters interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’

Evan Peters is doing double duty these days filming both the latest installment of “AHS” for FX and the title role in the Netflix limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Earlier this year, he had a buzzed-about cameo in the Disney+ limited series “WandaVision,” as an ersatz portrayer of Wanda’s brother Pietro (he had played this role for real in the “X-Men” film franchise). And for this spring, he surprised fans with his change-of-pace part in the acclaimed HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown.” The actor readily admits he was drawn to this role of detective Colin Zabel for the chance to play opposite Kate Winslet as the title character, Mare Sheehan. (Be warned: Spoilers ahead)