Hyundai Elantra N Spied Lapping The 'Ring With A Rumbling Exhaust Note

By Chris Okula
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 16 days ago
Hyundai is taking the upcoming Elantra N sports sedan very seriously. Don’t believe us? Well, maybe the camouflaged test cars lapping the Nürburgring at speed will change your mind. In a recent industry pool event at the Nürburgring, car spotter Automotive Mike captured some unique video footage of the 2022 Elantra N taking on the Ring. With its rumbling exhaust and impressive on-track speed, we expect big things from Hyundai’s tiny sports sedan.

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

