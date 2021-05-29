Hyundai Elantra N Spied Lapping The 'Ring With A Rumbling Exhaust Note

The custom exhaust of this wicked Audi RS6 Avant takes the snap, crackle, and pop all the way to 11!. While it’s a wagon, or an estate if you want to be all European and fancy, the Audi RS6 Avant is anything but a sleeper. Even in factory form, this baby looks more aggressive than a grocery getter has any right to be, and you’d have to be illiterate in all things automotive not to suspect something powerful lurks under the hood. Straight from the factory however, it doesn’t sound terribly beastly, especially in the old country, where the engine is muffled by a mandatory OPF exhaust particulate filter.