“Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby can’t believe the overwhelming response to the limited series. It shattered ratings records for HBO when it aired weekly this spring. Not surprisingly there is already talk of a follow-up. Ingelsby was delighted to see the buzz building every week. “We saw an audience get wrapped up in the mystery and begin to put out their theories. Having a weekly drop was so helpful where you spend time with the mystery and get to know the characters in a deeper way. I am grateful HBO has this model.”