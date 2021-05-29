Frost Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-29 06:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have started to rise this morning and therefore will allow the frost advisory expire.alerts.weather.gov