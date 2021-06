Christian Horner knew Sergio Perez would be competitive in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but confessed Red Bull underestimated his race-winning drive. Perez finished on the podium in two of the first three races held in Azerbaijan, driving for a less-than-competitive Force India at the time. He had yet to pick up a podium for Red Bull in the five races since joining the team over the winter, but Perez produced an excellent drive on Sunday that saw him take victory after teammate Max Verstappen’s late tire failure, and Horner admits it was a performance that was even better than expected.