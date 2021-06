For the past 2 ½ years, I have been enjoying the unfolding of a new parish in the Diocese of La Crosse—Mary, Mother of Good Help Parish. I watch in amazement as we continue to sort the pieces of how to be a new parish. The whirlwind of finding a worship space, forming the committees and organizations, striving to complete the necessary legal work, while still accomplishing the day-to-day life of a parish, all has been challenging, yet joyful. Within this milieu, I am coming to appreciate the words of Pope Francis and his vision of missionary discipleship. I am witnessing the parish vitality that results from those who embody a missionary discipleship.