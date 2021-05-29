Real Madrid: The worst manager candidate is no longer a worry

A few months ago, reports first emerged that a surprising name had interest in taking the Real Madrid job if Zinedine Zidane were to leave at the end of the season. Well, Zidane did step down, and, thus, German national team manager Joachim Low was immediately mentioned as a possible replacement because of these preceding rumors. But no Madridista took Low seriously as a candidate. They certainly didn’t want him in the club as the next manager, particularly with better options like Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino linked.