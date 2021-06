UTICA – A perfect place to pop the question may be Starved Rock State Park, but officials ask that you follow the park rules regarding littering no matter what the occasion. Over the weekend park authorities posted on social media what they suspect was silk flower petals strewn about the ground along a trail into a canyon. The red rose debris was picked up by staff, but they do remind anyone visiting the park that you should leave no trace and take out everything you bring in and leave only footprints.