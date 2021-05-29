Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Reps. Schneider, Hice Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen Ethylene Oxide Standards and Protect Public Health

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 16 days ago

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Representative Brad Schneider (IL-10) and Representative Jody Hice. (EPA) to update ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions standards to reflect the stricter criteria outlined in a 2016 EPA study. This legislation would require that any updates to the emissions standards incorporate the maximum achievable control technology requirements...

insurancenewsnet.com
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
389
Followers
6K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brad Schneider
Person
Tammy Duckworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Regulation#Emissions Standards#Environmental Health#Hice Introduce Bipartisan#Protect Public Health#Sterigenics#Medline#Vantage#The Trump Administration#Oig#Last Congress#The Task Force#Senate#Epa Iris#Epa Office#Targeted News Service#Representative Jody Hice#Legislation#Stricter Regulation#Implementation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Republicans introduce bills to strip federal funds from schools that teach ‘1619 Project’

House and Senate Republicans introduced bills on Monday that would bar federal funds from being used to teach The New York Times’ “1619 Project.”. The measures are unlikely to pass the Democratic-run Congress, but the bills reflect mounting opposition to effort inform school curriculums with the newspaper series, which reframed U.S. history with a focus on slavery and racism as the defining characteristic of the American experience.
Taylorville, ILaltondailynews.com

House legislation would protect racecars from EPA regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been authorized to regulate motor vehicles since the Clean Air Act of 1990. Since 2016, the EPA has been trying to modify that act to apply to vehicles used for professional and amateur motorsports and some federal lawmakers are trying to stop it. A...
Congress & Courtsfalloncountyextra.com

Daines introduces bipartisan bills to protect Montanans from fraudulent schemes

U.S. Senator Steve Daines introduced two bipartisan bills that would help combat fraud and scams impacting Montanans. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on enough hardships, and now Montanans are being targeted by scammers,” Daines said. “It’s unacceptable that travelers and Tribal members are falling victim to these predatory acts. I’m glad to work on bipartisan bills to protect Montanans and bring awareness to this issue.”
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Cantwell Introduces Bipartisan Transportation Infrastructure and Safety Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS) introduced the Surface Transportation Investment Act which authorizes $78 billion over five years to address key infrastructure and safety priorities, broken down as follows: $36 billion for rail, $27.8 billion for multimodal grant programs, and $13 billion for safety programs.
Congress & CourtsTheInterMountain.com

McKinley introduces bipartisan legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va), Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) introduced bipartisan legislation to support Americans who are caring for their older family members by offering tax credits to cover costs of elder care. The Americans Giving Care to Elders (AGE) Act...
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Murphy, Cassidy, Cardenas, Fitzpatrick Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Promote Compliance with Mental Health Parity Laws

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., (R-La.), both members of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, on Tuesday introduced legislation that would incentivize further compliance with federal mental health parity laws. The Parity Implementation Assistance Act would authorize $25 million in grants to states to support their oversight over health insurance plans’ compliance with mental health parity requirements, as long as states collect and review comparative analyses from insurers. The Parity Implementation Assistance Act builds upon the Murphy-Cassidy Mental Health Parity Compliance Act of 2019, which became law in 2020 and provided federal and state health insurance regulators with additional tools to monitor and assure compliance with mental health parity laws. U.S. Representatives Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.-29) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.-1) are introducing the House companion legislation.
Congress & CourtsBradford Era

Bipartisan bill seeks to save USPS

Suddenly Congress, with an assist from the Biden administration, seems interested in saving the U.S. Postal Service rather than eviscerating it. The broadly bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan and Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, has 10 Republican cosponsors and is likely to pass.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA to reinstate air pollution panel disbanded under Trump

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will reinstate a scientific group that looks at air pollution and was disbanded under the Trump administration, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Monday,. EPA spokesperson Tim Carroll said in an email that the EPA’s Science Advisory Board will issue a call “in the...
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Two Republican U.S. senators introduce antitrust bill

Republican Senators Mike Lee and Chuck Grassley introduced a bill that would move all antitrust enforcement to the Justice Department. The measure would also ban any merger that results in a market share of more than 66 percent unless needed to prevent "serious harm" to the U.S. economy, according to a summary.
Illinois StateMadison County Record

ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Raoul Supports Cdc Eviction Ban to Protect Public Health During Pandemic

Illinois Attorney General issued the following announcement on June 11. Attorney General Kwame Raoul , as part of a coalition of 23 attorneys general, filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) order that prohibits evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help stop the spread of the disease.
Congress & Courtsreproductiverights.org

Members of Congress Introduce Bill to Protect Abortion Access

06.08.21 (PRESS RELEASE) — Today, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)—a bill that would protect the right to access abortion throughout the country—was introduced in the House by U.S. Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and in the Senate by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI). WHPA would create a federal statutory right for health care providers to provide abortion care, and a corresponding right for their patients to receive that care, free from medically unnecessary restrictions that single out abortion care and impede access.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Joni Ernst, Jeanne Shaheen, and Jerry Moran Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Make Rural, Underserved Telehealth Flexibilities Permanent

June 10, 2021 - Washington, DC – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced the bipartisan. to make current telehealth flexibilities permanent. This legislation would ensure rural and underserved community healthcare providers are able to continue offering telehealth services after the current public health emergency ends. These services include the ability to offer audio-only telehealth appointments because many rural Americans don’t have reliable, affordable broadband access.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

EPA Backlog of Air Plans Remains Despite Progress, Watchdog Says

The EPA is struggling to clear a backlog of state air pollution mitigation plans, increasing the risk that some local agencies aren’t doing enough to meet healthy air requirements, the agency’s watchdog said Monday. The Environmental Protection Agency has yet to take action on 39% of active State Implementation Plan...