Debating history: 'Critical race theory bill' draws concern from some

By Sally Sexton
CNHI
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last year, discussion of race relations, injustice and inequity has been pushed into the national spotlight. In Texas schools, those conversations could look a lot different if the Texas Legislature approves a bill that restricts how teachers can discuss current events in the classroom and teach about America’s historical treatment of people of color. House Bill 3979, which mirrors legislation making its way through state legislatures across the country, has been coined the “critical race theory bill,” which studies the ways race and racism have impacted America’s legal and social systems.

