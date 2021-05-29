Debating history: 'Critical race theory bill' draws concern from some

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In Florida, the state’s board of education, at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ urging, adopted a rule on Thursday banning the teaching of critical race theory and the 1619 project, a Pulitzer Prize-winning project led by writer Nikole Hannah-Jones to reframe American history through the lens of the moment enslaved Africans first landed in the United States. In Nevada, even as Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation that incorporated multicultural education into the state’s social studies curriculum, a conservative advocacy group in Reno decrying critical race theory in the state’s schools suggested that teachers wear body cameras to stop “activist teachers pushing politics in the classroom.”